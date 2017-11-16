Man Utd enjoy huge increase in revenues - despite wage bill soaring by 12 per cent

United's profits are healthy despite paying out big money for the likes of Lukaku and others - Getty Images Europe

Manchester United have enjoyed another huge increase in revenues, despite their wage bill soaring by more than 12 per cent for the first three months of the season following the club’s return to the Champions League and the signing of three new players.

United reported a 17 per cent jump in revenues to £141 million for the three months to September 30 compared to the same period last year.

But wages increased by £7.6 million to £69.9 million for the quarter largely as a consequence of the return of Champions League bonuses for players and the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof in the summer.

Some players benefit from a salary jump as great as 25 per cent through participation in the Champions League. United’s wage bill for 2016/17 was £263 million. United’s five tour matches of the US in July, a money-spinner for the club, were watched by a cumulative audience of more than 250,000.

United’s broadcasting revenues increased by 31 per cent to £38.1 million, matchday income jumped 33.3 per cent to £22.4 million and commercial revenue rose by 8.3 per cent to £80.5 million for the quarter.

