Man Utd equal best-ever Premier League start after Liverpool draw

The German boss was disappointed with the pessimistic approach that United adopted at Anfield, calling him out on it afterwards

Manchester United didn't set the world alight at Anfield on Saturday, but they did manage to equal the club's best-ever Premier League start after eight games.

Jose Mourinho's side earned a 0-0 draw at Liverpool to move the Red Devils onto 20 points after eight Premier League matches this season.

The 20-point total equals the club's record Premier League haul after that number of games - a tally which was also reached in the 2011/12 and 1999/00 campaigns.

United will be hoping this season ends in a similar fashion to the latter as they won the title in the 99/00 season.

Mourinho's men face a tricky away fixture at Benfica on Wednesday in Champions League action before travelling to Huddersfield in the Premier League next weekend.