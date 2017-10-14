Man Utd flop Memphis Depay eyes Real Madrid move

Memphis Depay has set his sights on a move to Real Madrid from Ligue 1 club Lyon.

The Netherlands international joined the French outfit from Manchester United in 2016, following a tumultuous period at Old Trafford.

Depay struggled for form in England, scoring just seven goals in 53 appearances, but has improved in France, scoring three goals and providing three assists in nine appearances for Lyon thus far this season.

And the 23-year-old has now revealed his dream of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu, insisting the ambition is a "realistic" one.

"I think I'm going to Real Madrid. Yes, that's a serious goal," he told Dutch magazine The PSV Supporter.

"What's happened so far, that's God, He helps me and brings me here."

The attacker initially thrived at PSV in his native Holland, and he maintains that the club remains close to his heart.

He added: "I had very nice times at PSV, but I wanted to reach higher goals in my career. At Lyon I'm very happy. The club is in a way comparable to PSV."