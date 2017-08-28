Man Utd hopes ended as 'happy' Perisic set to be rewarded with new Inter deal

Ivan Perisic will continue to snub interest from Manchester United as he is “happy” at Inter, says Croatia boss Ante Cacic.

The 28-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford throughout the summer transfer window.

It appeared at one stage as though the Red Devils were closing on a deal, but Inter have maintained throughout that they have no interest in selling and Perisic has been convinced to stay put.

Inter 11/8 to beat Spal -2 handicap

He is now expected to put an end to the transfer rumours once and for all by committing to fresh terms at the San Siro, with Cacic not expecting any movement before Thursday’s deadline.

"I spoke to Ivan Perisic, he is happy in Inter,” the Croatia head coach told reporters after seeing his squad report for international duty.

“The coach [Luciano Spalletti] appreciates him, they are preparing new contract for him."

While delighted to see Perisic’s domestic future being resolved, Cacic has also welcomed the ongoing commitment of Luka Modric to the international cause.

Luka Modric Real Madrid More

The Real Madrid midfielder admitted to questioning his position after facing criticism for changing his testimony in the recent Zdravko Mamic corruption trial.

He told Vecernji List in July: “I have still not made a final decision, we will see.”

Cacic, though, claims that the 31-year-old never came close to retiring from the national team fold.

He said: "Luka Modric is best midfielder in the world, proud of Croatia and he never considered quitting national team."

Croatia are currently readying themselves for World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Turkey.