Man Utd interest in Santos star Lima confirmed by agent, but they face Barcelona and Inter battle

The Brazil international midfielder is set to become a free agent in January, and Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is among those considering an approach

Manchester United are among those considering a move to land Santos stars Lucas Lima when he becomes a free agent in January, claims the midfielder’s agent.

The 27-year-old is approaching the end of his current contract and is attracting interest from leading clubs across Europe.

He was targeted by Crystal Palace and Fenerbahce over the summer, but United, Barcelona, Roma and Inter Milan have now joined the hunt.

Jose Mourinho was in the market for a create playmaker during the last transfer window – as the Red Devils were heavily linked with Inter’s Ivan Perisic – so he may be tempted to explore those options once again in the New Year.

Lima’s representative, Luccas Badia, told Turkish newspaper Haberturk: “Inter, Roma and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Lucas, Manchester United want him.

“I think we would be well suited to the Serie A but we will see.

“His contract ends on December 31 and there are many clubs interested but I am not sure what Santos is trying to do.

“Crystal Palace made a €15m offer while Fenerbahce made a €20m bid but for some reason neither has been accepted.”

Lima has been with Santos since 2014, having been snapped up from Internacional.

He has made close to 200 appearances for the club, netting 19 goals.

Lima has also earned 14 caps for Brazil – having made his debut in 2015 – and has found the target on two occasions for his country.

Barca were reported to have agreed a four-year deal with him in June, with Neymar leading the calls for his signature, but no deal agreement was reached and his fellow Brazilian has since departed Camp Nou in a record-breaking €222 million switch to Paris Saint-Germain.