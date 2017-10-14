Man Utd keeper De Gea credits 'instinct' for stunning Matip stop

The Red Devils boss insists that his side did play to win at Anfield, with the approach of their rivals contributing to an uninspiring goalless draw

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has attributed his stunning save in Saturday's goalless draw against Liverpool to pure instinct.

The Spain international brilliantly kept out Joel Matip's close-range effort with his foot in the first half to ensure that Jose Mourinho's side left Anfield with a point.

De Gea kept a clean sheet in the same fixture last season by virtue of spectacularly pawing away Philippe Coutinho's curling effort, but would not be drawn on whether he thought the stop from Matip was better.

"I tried to react quickly and sometimes football is so quick," he told Sky Sports. "At the end I put my foot out and I saved the ball.

"It's instinct to react quickly and try to save the ball.

"I don’t know if it's as good as the one from Coutinho last year. Every save is important, especially at Anfield. It feels good."

Manchester United were some distance from their best against the hosts and De Gea admits that Jurgen Klopp's side were the more dominant side.

He added: "We always try to win the game but today I think Liverpool played better than us.

"It's a point away from home so we're happy."