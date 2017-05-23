Man Utd kit: All the new Red Devils jerseys for the 2017-18 season

With rumours linking them with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, we can expect another busy summer ahead at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have had their transfer-market exploits partially funded by a massive £750 million, 10-year deal with kit manufacturers Adidas and will release another trio of shirts for the 2017-18 season in the coming weeks.

The proof that Pogba hasn't flopped

They began to build up excitement for the new designs by releasing the away shirt before the 2016-17 campaign had even ended, with United set to wear black on their travels during the year ahead.

The home and third jerseys are likely to follow soon and Goal will be providing all the information you need to know as well as images of the new kits as they are released.

NEW MAN UTD HOME KIT

United's home kit is yet to be released and no date has been confirmed as to when it will be made public, though various leaks are, as usual, already circulating around the internet.

Paul Pogba and his team-mates have worn their current home kit for the last time, though, as they will wear blue for the Europa League final against Ajax in what is their final match of the 2016-17 season.

NEW MAN UTD AWAY KIT

United's new black-and-white away kit was released on May 10 by Adidas. It is a re-creation of the design the Red Devils sported between 1990 and 1992, which was blue and white in colour but featured the same distinctive pattern.

View photos Man Utd away kit 2017-18 More

View photos Man Utd away kit 2017-18 More

View photos Man Utd away kit 2017-18 More

Read More