Man Utd legend Ince suggests Mourinho's transfer business has been overplayed

Jose Mourinho has improved Manchester United, but Paul Ince believes the value of his transfer deals has been overplayed.

The Red Devils have spent big once again this summer bringing in Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic.

Ince believes the fresh faces will provide a return on sizeable investment in time, but is not convinced that United have surged ahead of their Premier League rivals – as has been suggested by others.

The former Red Devils midfielder told Paddy Power: "Some people have said that they can’t believe Chelsea let Matic go to United, and that they’ve handed them the title, but I don’t see that.

"Towards the back end of last season, he couldn’t get in their team. So I don’t think he’ll be a huge loss to them.

“But he’s still a very good player to sit in front of the back four, do the simple things, pass the ball – he’s good at what he does.

"Victor Lindelof still has a lot to learn. There have been a couple of games I’ve watched he’s dived in.

“It takes time, I know that from experience of going to United at a young age. You’ve got to understand what the club is all about.

"Once he gets into that, and comfortable with the surroundings – and the magnitude of what’s expected of him – he’ll be a good signing."

United could hand Premier League debuts to all three of their new additions against West Ham on Sunday.

Mourinho’s side will open their 2017-18 campaign seeking to make more of an impact in the English top-flight than they managed last term.

Despite picking up three pieces of silverware, the Red Devils could only muster a sixth-place finish in the league and are aware of the need to improve on that front and meet rising expectations.