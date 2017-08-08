Man Utd legend Neville picks three players to shape Mourinho title bid

Gary Neville believes a Premier League title challenge by Manchester United will be shaped by Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils have spent big once again this summer in an effort to lift themselves away from last season’s sixth-place finish and back towards the English top-flight crown.

There is also the promise of more to come before the summer transfer window slams shut, with Jose Mourinho still hinting at interest in Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

Neville feels the Portuguese coach has United back on the right track, but acknowledges that a tilt at domestic supremacy will rest on the ability of forward-thinking talent to right the wrongs of an often frustrating 2016-17 campaign.

The Red Devils legend told Sky Sports: “Manchester United are looking strong, powerful and more like a Jose Mourinho team. I think last season there was a movement away from how the team played under Louis van Gaal's side and I think it will become more of a Mourinho side.

“You can see more of what he has normally done before with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku coming in, making sure that the spine of the team is really powerful and strong and has that physicality to deal with the Premier League season.

“So I think they're in a real good position, the squad looks strong and I think how Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Lukaku play will determine what happens.

“In the last two or three seasons they've been defensively okay but not scoring enough goals have hurt United and I think there are goals in the side now. They have to deliver and kill teams off.

“There were so many games at Old Trafford that were 0-0 or 1-1 where they had chances but weren't clinical enough and I think that's ultimately the biggest thing that has to change for Manchester United in the league.

“I do make City favourites in the sense that they were nearer to it last season and they've added again, spent a lot of money, and United need to make a huge leap, but Chelsea did it last season to win the title.”

United will get the opportunity to build momentum heading into the new season when they go in search of more silverware on Tuesday.

Real Madrid provide the opposition in the UEFA Super Cup, with Mourinho’s side looking to start as they mean to go on ahead of the big Premier League kick-off this weekend – with the Red Devils opening up at home to West Ham on Sunday.