Man Utd legend Van der Sar steps down from Ajax post

Edwin van der Sar has stepped down from his position as chairman of Ajax’s so-called "technical heart’", but remains general manager.

The iconic goalkeeper returned to his former club in a marketing director role in 2012.

He was later promoted to an executive position in 2016.

The Manchester United great forms part of a strong contingent of ex-players pulling in the strings in Amsterdam, with the "technical heart" formed by the legendary Johan Cruyff in 2011.

Marc Overmars, who is responsible for transfer policy and scouting, Said Ouaali, the head of youth development, and Dennis Bergkamp, assistant coach, remain part of that set-up.

Van der Sar has, however, opted to focus his attention in other areas, telling the club’s official website: "At Ajax, our youth department is crucial and it's important that the players we educate will get a chance to become part of our first team.

“However, we can't solve everything with players from our own youth department, so scouting and the transfer policy become more important.

“Many other clubs have a technical director, but we still believe that a triarchy like our technical heart is the best for our club. And as a general manager, I remain ultimately responsible.”

Overmars will now lead weekly meetings of the technical heart.

Bergkamp will continue to be a bridge between the academy and senior ranks, while Ouaali’s role is unchanged.

Ajax have endured a tough start to the 2017-18 campaign, collecting four wins and 13 points from their opening seven fixtures.

Despite sitting sixth at present and struggling for consistency, they are only five points adrift of early leaders PSV.

They did collect a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Heerenveen in their last outing prior to the international break, but must now wait until October 14 before returning to domestic action with a home date against Sparta Rotterdam.