Man Utd-linked Bale advised to snub Premier League move because it's too physical

The Welshman has seen his career at the Bernabeu blighted by injury but his international manager thinks he would be better off staying in Spain

Wales boss Chris Coleman has advised star man Gareth Bale to snub any advances from the Premier League and stay at Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old winger has had something of a tumultuous time in the Spanish capital in recent months having struggled with injury problems that have restricted him to just nine appearances in 2017-18.

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for the Welshman, while former club Tottenham have also been mentioned by the Spanish media as a possible destination.

Bale has always maintained that he is content in Spain and, although Coleman admits he would urge the player to leave if he was ever unhappy, he believes it would not be the best idea for his career, and physical condition, to head back to England.

"I'd like to see Gareth wherever he's going to be happy," said Coleman. "If I'm going to be the Welsh manager for two more years, or four more years, I'd like to see him stay at Real Madrid.

"Okay, he's picked up a lot of injuries but generally the Premier League is much tougher than La Liga in terms of the physicality. It's very tough the Premier League.

"When he's happy he plays good football. When he comes to us and he's happy we see an amazing player. If he's happy in Madrid, fine. If not, he should go and play somewhere where he is happy.

"Sometimes the harder you work to get back, the longer it takes for you to get back because you pick up niggles. He's finding that out now, Bale.

"It's a shame really, he'll be a loss for them [Real Madrid] and we need him now also. We're always a stronger force when you have someone like that in your ranks."

Bale has won three Champions League titles since his move to the Bernabeu from Tottenham in 2013 but made just 19 league appearances last season owing to his injury issues.

And the former Spurs man suffered another set-back recently, with Madrid confirming that he had picked up a groin strain in a training session on November 9.