Man Utd and Liverpool rivalry rekindled in Premier League Player of the Month award

Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Phil Jones, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are among those in contention to take the top-flight prize for August

Manchester United and Liverpool are hoping to be involved in a title tussle this season, and their rivalry has already started in the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

The two old adversaries are yet to lock horns in top-flight competition this term, with their first meeting not due to take place until October 14.

They are, however, setting the early pace and have seen a number of their star turns burst out of the blocks to inspire unbeaten openings - with United yet to drop a point or concede a goal.

It's time to pick your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for August...



VOTE: https://t.co/GOeNRoGaud pic.twitter.com/g65mr8KEc0 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 1, 2017

Phil Jones has enjoyed a welcome return to form after being given the nod alongside Eric Bailly at the heart of United’s defence by Jose Mourinho, with the pair still to be breached.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has equalled the Premier League record for most assists in the first three appearances of a campaign, with the Armenian playmaker already on five.

Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, has started to repay the £75 million invested in his talents with three goals in as many games.

For Liverpool, Sadio Mane has picked up where he left off before picking up an unfortunate knock last season, with the target found three times for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah was another big-money addition to the Premier League ranks this summer, and the former Chelsea forward has slotted seamlessly back into life in England as part of Jurgen Klopp’s devastating forward line.

Elsewhere, Alvaro Morata has helped to fill the Diego Costa void at Chelsea with a positive opening following his £70m arrival from Real Madrid, while Jonas Lossl has contributed to Huddersfield making a dream start to life back in the big time with three successive shut outs.

They are the runners and riders for the first individual gong of the 2017-18 campaign, although leading lights at Old Trafford, Anfield and Stamford Bridge will be hoping that there is plenty more recognition to come in their respective challenges for major silverware.