Man Utd loan Willock to Utrecht

The 21-year-old midfielder sealed a loan move to the Eredivisie side, much to the delight of their coach Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have loaned midfielder Matty Willock out to Utrecht.

Willock, 21, will spend the 2017-18 campaign with the Eredivisie side, who finished fourth in the Dutch top flight last season.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for United, but did make the bench for two Premier League games in 2016-17.

Willock was on the books of Arsenal as a youngster, where his brother Joe remains. Their sibling Chris left Arsenal for Benfica in June.

"Matty is a versatile midfielder who played for Manchester United over the past few years and enjoyed a part of his football training at Arsenal," said Utrecht boss Erik ten Hag.

"In Manchester he has not yet managed to step up to the first team, but we are confident having seen him many times in the Premier League youth teams play to promise that he can add value to Utrecht."