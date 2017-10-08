Man Utd, Milan and Barcelona icons make Iniesta's list of 'Top 4 Legends'

Andres Iniesta has played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Xavi at Barcelona, but has looked to the past for his ‘Top 4 Legends’.

The World Cup winner, who has committed to a new “lifetime” contract at Camp Nou, has overlooked stars of the present in his selection for Barca’s YouTube channel.

Instead, he has compiled a side of all-time greats, with Manchester United, AC Milan and Brazil icons among those to make the cut as he focuses on players that he would have liked to share a team with.

PETER SCHMEICHEL

The former Manchester United and Denmark international goalkeeper enjoyed a glittering career which saw him land five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one Champions League crown and a European Championship with his country.