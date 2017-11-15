Man Utd will not sell Marouane Fellaini in January - but risk losing him for nothing next summer

United risk losing Fellaini for nothing when his contract expires next summer - Reuters

Manchester United will not sell Marouane Fellaini in January even if that means losing the Belgium midfielder for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

Fellaini rejected a new contract offer from United in September and will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign suitor in January.

Talks over a new deal with United remain at an impasse, but while the club have not given up hope of persuading him to stay at Old Trafford as they consider an improved offer, they would prefer to let him leave for free at the end of the campaign rather than lose him in mid-season.

That would mean writing off a fee for Fellaini but United manager Jose Mourinho considers him too important to countenance a sale in the winter transfer window.

Galatasaray have a long-standing interest in Fellaini but a host of foreign and Premier League clubs are expected to jostle for his signature in the event Mourinho fails to persuade him to stay at United beyond a fifth season.

