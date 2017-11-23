Man Utd offered hope as agent admits it 'feels like the end' for Griezmann at Atletico

Antoine Griezmann could soon be on the move, with his former agent admitting that it “feels like the end” for the Manchester United target at Atletico Madrid.

The France international forward appeared to be edging towards the exits over the summer, as the Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for his services .

Griezmann was, however, to commit to Atletico as they served a transfer ban, with a new contract signed in the Spanish capital.

The 26-year-old has endured a dip in form since then, though, and a man who helped to put him on the path to stardom has suggested that a much-discussed transfer now appears to be on the cards.

Eric Olhat told French publication L’Equipe : “It’s a complicated situation for him but it feels like the end.

“I know him very well and we are still close, but to see him play at the level he has for much of this season means something is not right.

“Ok, he can change his mind of course and in football nothing is certain, but this feels like the end of his chapter with Atleti.”

