Man Utd post record £581m revenue

Three trophies and a return to the Champions League helped the Red Devils reduce the debt in Jose Mourinho's first season with the first-team

Manchester United have announced they set a new club record of £581 million in revenue in 2016-17.

After winning the Europa League and EFL Cup as well as finishing sixth in the Premier League, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward declared the season a success in sporting and financial terms.

United posted profits of £39.2m and managed to reduce their debt to £213m in Jose Mourinho's first season in charge of the squad.

"We concluded a successful 2016/17 season with a total of three trophies and a return to Champions League football," Woodward told investors as the club released its financial accounts.

"The year saw us set record revenues of over £581m and achieve a record EBITDA [Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization] of £199.8m.

"We are pleased with the investment in our squad and look forward to an exciting season."

More to follow...

