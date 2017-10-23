Man Utd preparing five-year Mourinho deal despite PSG interest

Manchester United are to press ahead with plans to offer Jose Mourinho a five-year contract worth £65 million despite apparent interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mourinho caused a stir earlier this month when he admitted he does not see himself ending his career at Old Trafford and referred to the project at PSG as “magic, quality, youth, it’s fantastic.”

And while a source close to PSG has told Goal that the French capital club could well make a splash for the Portuguese in the near future, United are ready to offer their manager a new long-term deal as planned.

The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss told TF1’s Telefoot recently: “The only thing I can say is that I am still a coach with worries, with ambitions and with the desire to do new things. And I don’t believe... no, I’m sure that I won’t end my career at United.”

He added: “The other day my son who lives in London went to Paris and not to Manchester to watch the match… because at the moment in Paris there is something special. Magic, quality, youth, it’s fantastic.”

