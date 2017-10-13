Man Utd and PSG-linked Pellegri 'like Ibrahimovic', claims agent

Pietro Pellegri is a “young Zlatan Ibrahimovic”, according to his agent, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain among those monitoring his development.

The teenage striker has burst onto the scene at Genoa, with two goals netted in four games this season.

He has already made history by becoming the first 16-year-old to net twice in a major league fixture, having bagged a brace in a 3-2 defeat to Lazio.

Pellegri’s exploits are now drawing interest from afar, with leading sides across Europe forming part of a large group of suitors.

The Italy U-17 international’s representative is not surprised by the admiring glances, but has told Secolo XIX that no formal approaches have been received as yet.

Giuseppe Riso said: “I am not in contact with anyone at the moment.

