Man Utd seeking advice over 'racist' Lukaku chant

Manchester United have said they will seek advice over concerns raised by an anti-racism organisation relating to a new Romelu Lukaku chant being sung at Old Trafford.

Kick It Out has written to United about the song to the tune of the Stone Roses’ ‘Made of Stone’ which references the size of the Belgian striker’s manhood, saying its use of racist stereotypes should lead to action against those who join in with the chant.

“The lyrics used in the chant are offensive and discriminatory. Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of showing support for a player," said a Kick It Out spokesperson.

“We have contacted Manchester United and will be working closely with them and the FA to ensure that the issue is addressed swiftly. The perpetrators can expect to face punishment.”

The club have responded quickly by assuring the organisation they will look into the matter, and have already reached out to Kick It Out as part of the process.

A Manchester United spokesperson told Goal: “The club is seeking advice on this issue from the relevant bodies, including Kick It Out.

“Manchester United has a zero tolerance attitude to any form of discrimination and is fully committed to ensuring equality throughout the club, which is highlighted through our long standing #allredallequal initiative.”

Lukaku has quickly become a hero on the Old Trafford terraces since his summer arrival from Everton thanks to his seven goals in seven competitive games so far this season.