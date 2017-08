Man Utd send Willock to Utrecht

Matty Willock's loan move to Utrecht is Manchester United's first action of deadline day - will there be any more?

Manchester United have loaned midfielder Matty Willock out to Eredivisie outfit Utrecht.

Willock, 21, will spend the 2017-18 campaign with Utrecht, who finished fourth in the Dutch top flight last season.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for United, but did make the bench for two Premier League games last season.

Willock was on the books of Arsenal as a youngster, where his brother Joe remains. Their sibling Chris left Arsenal for Benfica in June.

"Matty is a versatile midfielder who played for Manchester United over the past few years and enjoyed a part of his football training at Arsenal," said Utrecht boss Erik ten Hag.

"In Manchester he has not yet managed to step up to the first team, but we are confident having seen him many times in the Premier League youth teams play to promise that he can add value to Utrecht."