Man Utd set Premier League record with dominance over Palace

Manchester United have set a new Premier League record by stretching their unbeaten run against Crystal Palace to 17 top-flight matches.

Jose Mourinho's men romped to a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Marouane Fellaini scoring a double in between Juan Mata's opener and a late strike from Romelu Lukaku.

United have won 14 and drawn three of their last 17 league games against Palace and no other Premier League side in history has gone as many games without losing against a single opponent.

Palace also equalled Portsmouth's record for the worst start in a Premier League season, having now lost all seven of their opening top-flight matches.

Roy Hodgson's side were already the first team in the history of England's top four divisions to lose their first six games without scoring, before their latest defeat that saw them fire another blank against United.