Man Utd target Griezmann: My future is in the hands of Atletico's president

The France international has been strongly linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford but insists no final decision has been made over his future

Antoine Griezmann says that he is happy at Atletico Madrid and that his future is in the hands of the club's president.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with the France international, who is seemingly at the top of the club's summer wishlist.

Raiola: Zlatan wants Premier League stay

Reports in the Spanish press on Tuesday suggested that Griezmann had gone as far as telling the Atletico hierarchy that he wanted to quit Diego Simeone's side.

But while he stopped short of committing his future to Atleti, the forward insists he remains happy at the club and that his future will be decided soon.

He said on Minuto 0: "I'm fine at my club. My agents are taking with Atletico, so we'll see what happens.

"I'm going to make a decision this summer. As I said, I'm happy here. I've talked with my coach, Koke and [Diego] Godin. It's in the hands of the president. We'll see what happens."

Barca make Herrera priority signing

Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has remained tight-lipped over his transfer targets, insisting executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been given a list of players that he wants to sign.

The likes of Ivan Perisic, Raphael Varane, Danny Rose and more have all been linked with a switch to Old Trafford as United aim to improve on a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.