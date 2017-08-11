Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham

Manchester United return to Premier League action this weekend, hosting West Ham just days after their Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid in midweek.
Jose Mourinho guided the Red Devils to a sixth-placed finish last season, though they qualified for the Champions League by virtue of their Europa League success.
United have subsequently invested heavily this summer, signing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic, while they are closing in on a deal to sign Serge Aurier from PSG.
Expectations, then, are high as they prepare to welcome Slaven Bilic's men to Old Trafford
MAN UTD INJURIES
United have a number of players on the treatment table ahead of their Premier League curtain-raiser.
Ashley Young is out until October with a hamstring injury, while left-back Luke Shaw has a joint injury and is unlikely to return before September.
Marcos Rojo, a fellow defender, is out until 2018 with an ACL knee injury, while young striker James Wilson is also ruled out.
All of United's summer signings - Lindelof, Matic and Lukaku - are fit, and could make their Premier League bows for the club.
MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS
Manchester United will not have anyone suspended for the encounter.
MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
The only selection headache truly troubling Jose Mourinho ahead of the game against West Ham comes at left-back, with first-choice Luke Shaw injured. Matteo Darmain deputised capably against Real Madrid in midweek and is likely to continue in the role.
The central defensive partnership of Lindelof and Chris Smalling was breached twice by the European champions, but they are growing as a duo and will surely be given another start each.
While Ander Herrera's substitution and Marouane Fellaini's introduction turned the tide in United's favour in midweek, Herrera is likely to continue alongside Paul Pogba in midfield.
Juan Mata, though, could replace Jesse Lingard, who flattered to deceive against Real, and Marcus Rashford may come in on the flank after a lively substitute appearance in Macedonia.
Lukaku scored once against Real - though many would argue he could have scored three - and was praised by his manager afterwards, so Mourinho is likely to keep faith with the Belgian.
WEST HAM TEAM NEWS
The headline news ahead of the encounter is that Javier Hernandez will be returning to face his former club at Old Trafford.
Let go by United in 2015, Hernandez impressed at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga before sealing a £20 million return to England this summer with the Irons.
And the striker cannot wait to return to his "old house" this weekend, being quoted in the Guardian as saying: “It was a great experience [there] … only happiness. I was living my dream and made that big step, which is not common.
“There is nothing negative about going there. It’s going to be my first game with my new club, against my old club in my old house. It’s only positive things – it’s an important moment for me.”
The Mexico international will spearhead the Hammers' attack against United, but they will be without the creative force of Manuel Lanzini, who is set to miss the first two games of the season after picking up a knock in training.
Aaron Cresswell is also a doubt, while Sofiane Feghouli, Cheikhou Kouyate, Diafra Sakho, Andy Carroll and Michail Antonio are all on the treatment table.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Three of the last five Premier League games between these two clubs have ended in a draw, with one win apiece in this run.
-
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games with West Ham United (W7 D2 L0) - their last home league defeat against the Hammers was on the final day of the 2006-07 season.
-
No team has won more opening day fixtures in the Premier League than Manchester United (16, level with Chelsea).
-
Romelu Lukaku scored in seven straight Premier League matches for Everton against West Ham between 2013 and 2016, but failed to find the net in his last match against them in April at the London Stadium.
-
Five of West Ham's last six Premier League goals against Manchester United have come from set-pieces (one corner, four free-kicks).
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
The match is being televised live on Sky Sports in the UK and kicks off at 16:00BST.