Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham

Manchester United return to Premier League action this weekend, hosting West Ham just days after their Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid in midweek.

Jose Mourinho guided the Red Devils to a sixth-placed finish last season, though they qualified for the Champions League by virtue of their Europa League success.

United have subsequently invested heavily this summer, signing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic, while they are closing in on a deal to sign Serge Aurier from PSG.

Expectations, then, are high as they prepare to welcome Slaven Bilic's men to Old Trafford

MAN UTD INJURIES

United have a number of players on the treatment table ahead of their Premier League curtain-raiser.

Ashley Young is out until October with a hamstring injury, while left-back Luke Shaw has a joint injury and is unlikely to return before September.

Marcos Rojo, a fellow defender, is out until 2018 with an ACL knee injury, while young striker James Wilson is also ruled out.

All of United's summer signings - Lindelof, Matic and Lukaku - are fit, and could make their Premier League bows for the club.

MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS

Manchester United will not have anyone suspended for the encounter.

MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

The only selection headache truly troubling Jose Mourinho ahead of the game against West Ham comes at left-back, with first-choice Luke Shaw injured. Matteo Darmain deputised capably against Real Madrid in midweek and is likely to continue in the role.

The central defensive partnership of Lindelof and Chris Smalling was breached twice by the European champions, but they are growing as a duo and will surely be given another start each.

While Ander Herrera's substitution and Marouane Fellaini's introduction turned the tide in United's favour in midweek, Herrera is likely to continue alongside Paul Pogba in midfield.

Juan Mata, though, could replace Jesse Lingard, who flattered to deceive against Real, and Marcus Rashford may come in on the flank after a lively substitute appearance in Macedonia.

Lukaku scored once against Real - though many would argue he could have scored three - and was praised by his manager afterwards, so Mourinho is likely to keep faith with the Belgian.

