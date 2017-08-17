Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Swansea City

Just as in 2016-17, Jose Mourinho's Manchester United got off to a winning start in the new Premier League season. But the task ahead of the Red Devils now is to continue the form they showed in the 4-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford, starting at Swansea on Saturday.

With the Portuguese boss looking to guide United to a first league title in five years, he couldn't have wished for a better lift-off in his second campaign. The task for Paul Clement and his Swans will be to reproduce the form which saw them make a late rally last term and save their Premier League skins.

That run included a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in a match symptomatic of United's trouble in seeing off lesser opposition throughout the course of the season. The 20-time champions can prove another point about their increased title potential by racking up a second victory in 2017-18.

MAN UTD INJURIES

United's injury concerns from the end of 2016-17 remain their main issues of the new campaign.

Ashley Young is out until October with a hamstring injury, while left-back Luke Shaw has a joint injury and is unlikely to return before September.

Man City keen on Jonny Evans

Marcos Rojo, a fellow defender, is out until the end of the year with an ACL knee injury, while young striker James Wilson is also ruled out following a productive summer with the Under-23s squad in their Austria training camp.

Following the fantastic Premier League debuts of Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku against West Ham, Victor Lindelof will be hopeful of following them in making his league bow. However, manager Mourinho has hinted that the Swedish centre-back might be eased in as he comes to terms with the new domestic championship.

View photos Ashley Young Manchester United More

MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS

While Phil Jones and Eric Bailly each have one more match to serve of their respective European suspensions, United will not have anyone suspended for this league encounter.

Swansea v Man Utd odds More

MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Many football traditionalists will tell you it is folly to change a winning side, but Jose Mourinho has never been the type of manager to sit on his hands. And with such a deep squad available to him, he is likely to make changes for the trip to south Wales in order to make his team a little more durable in their opening away fixture of the campaign.

Read More