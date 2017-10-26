Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Tottenham

It will take more than a low-key Carabao Cup win over Swansea City for Manchester United to get over their first Premier League loss of the season to Huddersfield Town, and Saturday brings a great chance to make a real statement when Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham come to Old Trafford.

The 2-1 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium followed a week of consternation as many onlookers gathered to point fingers at Jose Mourinho for his tactics in the preceding 0-0 draw at Liverpool, but things are unlikely to get any easier against a Spurs side who had not lost in 11 matches before their much-changed XI's Carabao Cup exit to West Ham United and now sit level with United on 20 points after nine games.

Mourinho will be looking for his side to extend a run which has seen the north Londoners win only twice in 28 years at Old Trafford, knowing all the while that another loss would increase the gathering question marks over his team's current form.

MAN UTD INJURIES

Phil Jones was fit enough to take a place on the bench for the midweek win at Swansea having lasted only 22 minutes against Huddersfield. The England defender has been struggling with a knee issue of late, but should be available for Spurs' visit.

Paul Pogba remains unavailable due to his continuing rehabilitation from the hamstring injury which has kept him out since mid-September but is said to be targetting the trip to Chelsea next week as a possible return date, while Marouane Fellaini is also nearing a comeback following the knee injury he suffered playing for Belgium against Bosnia-Herzegovina earlier this month. Michael Carrick is expected to remain on the sidelines through calf trouble.

Eric Bailly could be selected after returning to training following a three-week absence, but Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain on the sidelines after ACL injuries suffered in April.