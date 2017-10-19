Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield Town

Since returning to action after the latest international hiatus Manchester United have courted many a headline concerning their style of play, with the 0-0 stalemate at Liverpool having been followed by an unconvincing 1-0 win away to Benfica on Wednesday.

However, Jose Mourinho was in bullish mood following the Champions League win. "[We have played] 12 matches. Ten victories, two draws, nine clean sheets. We are not bad," said the Portuguese and, on Saturday, United have the chance to increase that positive start when they visit the John Smith's Stadium for the first time.

Frank O'Farrell was the last United boss to take a side to Huddersfield back in 1971, and Mourinho will be hoping to put another dent in the Terriers' early optimism by racking up another three points as they look to keep hanging on to the coat-tails of league leaders Manchester City.

MAN UTD INJURIES

Mourinho claimed on Wednesday that he is not one to talk about injuries but went on to say that he could cry for five minutes about the current list of setbacks he is having to handle.

Paul Pogba remains unavailable due to his continuing rehabilitation from the hamstring injury which has kept him out for six weeks so far. Marouane Fellaini is also likely to remain on the sidelines as he overcomes the knee injury he suffered playing for Belgium against Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Michael Carrick is also expected to miss out once more through calf trouble.

Phil Jones was not fully fit to face Benfica having pulled out of England's World Cup wins over Slovenia and Lithuania with knee issues, but Mourinho believes the defender should be fit to face Huddersfield. Eric Bailly, on the other hand, is not expected back, while Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic remain on the sidelines after ACL injuries suffered in April.