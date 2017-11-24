Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United returned to Premier League duty last weekend with an impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle but on Saturday they will be looking to bounce back from their first Champions League setback of the season by beating Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Basel spoiled the Red Devils' previous 100 per cent record in Europe, and Chris Hughton's Seagulls will be wary of a backlash from Jose Mourinho's side. The Portuguese made seven changes for the fixture in Switzerland but should bring back a host of more familiar names in the bid for three more points.

Paul Pogba's return to fitness over the last week has proved a huge lift, with the ability to call upon both Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic after seven-month absences has strengthened Mourinho's pack.

This will be the first league meeting between the two clubs in 35 seasons, and they have even matched up in an FA Cup final - United winning the replay 4-0 in 1983 - since that last match-up in the top flight.

MAN UTD INJURIES

Things appear somewhat rosier for Jose Mourinho and his medical staff compared to recent months following the returns of Pogba, Rojo and Ibrahimovic.

However, Michael Carrick has still to make a competitive comeback following a calf injury even if he has been back in some level of training over the past couple of weeks.

Phil Jones could be available once more after missing a first Premier League outing in 16 matches last week against Newcastle. Mourinho complained that the defender had been given six injections by the England medical team to get him through the international friendly against Germany earlier this month, only for him to then limp out of action within half an hour.

