Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Stoke City

Jose Mourinho has reiterated a number of times during Manchester United's positive start to this season that his side also started last term like a house on fire. Just as 12 months ago United have three wins from three under their belts so far, and the Portuguese will be keen for the Red Devils not to replicate the three successive losses which followed.

United head for Stoke on Saturday a very different team to the one which lost to Manchester City, Feyenoord and Watford a year ago though, with the increased pace, power and organisation added to the squad this year having contributed to three convincing victories thus far. And with Marcus Rashford having stood out for England in midweek too, Mourinho has plenty of reasons to be hopeful of continued good form in the weeks to come.

The game at the bet365 Stadium presents a crucial league fixture just three days before United return to Champions League action for the first time in almost two years against Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

MAN UTD INJURIES

Luke Shaw has made two appearance for United's under-23 side in recent weeks as he returns from a foot ligament injury. Following a 58-minute appearance in a 1-1 draw with Swansea in Leigh, he turned in a full 90-minute showing against Tottenham at Stevenage which saw United's second string lose 3-1.

Ashley Young also played in the first of those games, and he is another player who could add to Jose Mourinho's stocks as United look to use the full depth of their squad with games coming up thick and fast.

Marcos Rojo is due out until the end of the year with an ACL knee injury, although he is now back in light training alongside the first team so could step up his rehabilitation in the coming weeks, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is another who could be out for a period of some months still despite having been named in United's Champions League group stage squad.

MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS

United will not have anyone suspended for this league encounter, with the European bans to be served by Phil Jones and Eric Bailly in midweek their only pending concerns.

MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Jose Mourinho has made only one change so far this season, with Anthony Martial replacing Marcus Rashford for the 2-0 win over Leicester City last time out. Rashford could well receive a recall for the trip to Stoke after starring in England's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley on Monday, but there could also be other minor changes made by the United boss.

