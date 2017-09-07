Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Stoke City

Jose Mourinho has reiterated a number of times during Manchester United's positive start to this season that his side also started last term like a house on fire. Just as 12 months ago United have three wins from three under their belts so far, and the Portuguese will be keen for the Red Devils not to replicate the three successive losses which followed.
United head for Stoke on Saturday a very different team to the one which lost to Manchester City, Feyenoord and Watford a year ago though, with the increased pace, power and organisation added to the squad this year having contributed to three convincing victories thus far. And with Marcus Rashford having stood out for England in midweek too, Mourinho has plenty of reasons to be hopeful of continued good form in the weeks to come.
The game at the bet365 Stadium presents a crucial league fixture just three days before United return to Champions League action for the first time in almost two years against Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
MAN UTD INJURIES
Luke Shaw has made two appearance for United's under-23 side in recent weeks as he returns from a foot ligament injury. Following a 58-minute appearance in a 1-1 draw with Swansea in Leigh, he turned in a full 90-minute showing against Tottenham at Stevenage which saw United's second string lose 3-1.
Ashley Young also played in the first of those games, and he is another player who could add to Jose Mourinho's stocks as United look to use the full depth of their squad with games coming up thick and fast.
Marcos Rojo is due out until the end of the year with an ACL knee injury, although he is now back in light training alongside the first team so could step up his rehabilitation in the coming weeks, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is another who could be out for a period of some months still despite having been named in United's Champions League group stage squad.
MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS
United will not have anyone suspended for this league encounter, with the European bans to be served by Phil Jones and Eric Bailly in midweek their only pending concerns.
MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Jose Mourinho has made only one change so far this season, with Anthony Martial replacing Marcus Rashford for the 2-0 win over Leicester City last time out. Rashford could well receive a recall for the trip to Stoke after starring in England's 2-1 win over Slovakia at Wembley on Monday, but there could also be other minor changes made by the United boss.
With the Champions League visit of Basel three days away, Mourinho could revert to type by making subtle alterations to his team in order to save the legs of some of those he has in mind for a starting berth on Tuesday.
There will be no changes at the heart of defence though, with Eric Bailly and Phil Jones starting against Mark Hughes' side ahead of their enforced lay-offs in midweek. Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof have already been slated to start against Basel and will sit out this game in preparation.
STOKE CITY TEAM NEWS
Stoke have had the ultimate mixed start to the Premier League season, with their opening-day loss to Everton at Goodison Park having been followed up with a narrow victory against Arsenal thanks to Jese Rodriguez's debut goal. Last time out they ended West Brom's 100 per cent start with a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.
Jese's impact has been one of the high points of the Potters' campaign so far, while the form of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher following his move from West Brom has also given them a huge boost. However, the Scot was forced to withdraw from his national side's fixtures against Lithuania and Malta due to a knee injury last week. He is back in training with Stoke but could be touch-and-go to return on Saturday.
Summer signing Eric Choupo-Moting is expected to be fit enough to at least take a place on the bench after missing Cameroon's World Cup qualifiers this week with a hamstring problem.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
Stoke are unbeaten in their last four home Premier League games against Manchester United (W2 D2) since losing four of their first five between 2008-09 and 2012-13.
Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United’s win percentage in the Premier League against Stoke was 90% (won nine out of 10) – since he left in May 2013, they’ve won three out of eight; a win ratio of 37.5%.
Coming in to this matchday, Manchester United will have ended 27 days at the top of the Premier League table this season – more than the total of the previous four seasons combined (16 days).
The Red Devils have scored four goals from substitutes so far this season; more than any other Premier League team (Martial x2, Rashford and Fellaini). In 2016-17, they only scored six goals through subs in 38 games.
Mourinho has lost his fourth league match of the season in four of the last five seasons (W1), with his first defeat as Manchester United boss coming on the fourth Premier League matchday against Man City last season.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has provided five assists in his first three Premier League games this season. Only two players have provided six assists in their first four Premier League apps of the season – Thierry Henry in 2004-05 and Cesc Fabregas in 2014-15.
Saido Berahino hasn’t scored a Premier League goal since 27th February 2016, with his current drought extending to 1823 minutes (over 30 hours of action).
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
The match is being televised live on BT Sport 1 in the UK and kicks off at 17:30BST, with TV coverage beginning 30 minutes prior.