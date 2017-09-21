Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Southampton

Wednesday night's 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion took Manchester United's record over the last seven games to six wins and one draw with 23 goals scored against just three conceded. On Saturday they'll be looking to extend that excellent form when they visit Mauricio Pellegrino's inconsistent Southampton side at St Mary's.

The trip south marks the beginning of a seven-game stretch which will see United play six times away from home, including long-haul visits to Moscow, Lisbon and Swansea as well as Southampton. Jose Mourinho is known to be a fan of opportunities to save his players from exertion, so the forthcoming fixtures could really test his team's credentials on multiple fronts.

They are in fantastic form though, with nine changes in midweek making little difference to their potency. The win against Burton was the fourth time already this season that United have struck four times and, while Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring form has gained plenty of attention, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial bolstered their goal returns further in the Belgian's absence. Mourinho is far from short of options in attack.

MAN UTD INJURIES

Luke Shaw made his first appearance since a foot ligament injury on Wednesday but is unlikely to start against his former club. Curiously, the left-back's last appearance at St Mary's was in a Southampton shirt in 2014 as injuries have kept him out of United's three previous trips to the south coast since his transfer between the two clubs.

Paul Pogba is an absentee once more due to his hamstring injury, with no date yet set for his return. The midfielder is joined on the sidelines by young defender Axel Tuanzebe, who has been struggling with a back problem in recent weeks.

Marcos Rojo is due out until the end of the year with an ACL knee injury, although he is now back in light training alongside the first team so could step up his rehabilitation in the coming weeks, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to rejoin the United squad as he makes his way back from similar ACL damage.

MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS

United have yet to rack up any suspensions this term, while Southampton are also free of disciplinary issues.

MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Having made nine changes to his starting line-up for Wednesday's Carabao Cup fixture, Jose Mourinho could revert back to a similar line-up to the one which beat Everton 4-0 last weekend.

