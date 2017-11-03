Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Chelsea

They top their Champions League group with four wins from four, have safely reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup and have lost just once in 10 games so far in the Premier League so you would be forgiven for thinking that everyone might be talking up Manchester United at the moment.

However, the perception that their style of play has retracted towards the dull and negative over the last three weeks has led to people looking at the achievements of Jose Mourinho's side in a very different way as they prepare to face his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

What also hasn't helped matters has been Mourinho's decision to take on a small group of fans since last week's win over Tottenham, claiming they have not taken well to Romelu Lukaku's run of six games without a goal. Add in the Portuguese's dash to Madrid on Friday to appear in court over alleged tax fraud and it has made for a less than comfortable run-in to his return to SW6.

MAN UTD INJURIES

Mourinho will be left making a late decision on his side in the hope that he could get some familiar names back into his squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Michael Carrick is nearing a return having stepped up his solo training earlier this week in recovery from a calf issue, while it is hoped that Marouane Fellaini could make himself available following a knee injury suffered during international duty with Belgium in October.

Elsewhere Phil Jones is expected to gain a recall having been rested against Benfica in light of his recent knee problem, but fellow centre-back Marcos Rojo will not be rushed ahead of a potential comeback from ACL damage on the other side of the forthcoming international break.

Mystery continues to surround Paul Pogba's return date from a hamstring problem but he is unlikely to feature against Chelsea as it stands, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be back in the next few weeks having missed seven months due to his ACL injury.