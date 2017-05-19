Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United bring down the curtain on their underwhelming Premier League season on Sunday when they entertain Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on the first anniversary of their FA Cup final win over the Eagles at Wembley.

In stark contrast to the fixture 12 months ago, there is nothing really riding on the result with United already certain to finish sixth in the Premier League and Palace having assured themselves of survival with a 4-0 hammering of Hull City last weekend.

Why Mou needs Lukaku

Jose Mourinho has said he will shuffle his pack extensively ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm, meaning there could be a string of full debutants for the Red Devils.

MAN UTD INJURIES

Marouane Fellaini could face a race against time to be fit for Wednesday's final after suffering a hamstring injury on his return from domestic suspension against Southampton on Wednesday. Timo Fosu-Mensah may also be available as he nears the end of his recovery from a shoulder problem, but beside those two players only long-term absentees Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are certain to be out against Ajax.

View photos Marouane Fellaini Celta Manchester United Europa League More

MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS

Since Fellaini has returned from the suspension for his red card in the Manchester derby there are now no bans for either club to concern themselves with.

MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Mourinho has said he will retain "four or five" senior players in his side to provide structure around a group largely taken from Nicky Butt's under-23 squad.

Mourinho: No mistakes next season!

Joel Pereira has already been announced as the preferred starter in goal to add to his single substitute appearance at first-team level, while Axel Tuanzebe should make a first start in his preferred spot at centre-back. Demi Mitchell and Matthew Olosunde have both been included in the senior setup of late and the former is likely to start at full-back.

Matty Willock could play in midfield after spending almost two months around the first-team squad, and Scott McTominay may add to his substitute showing against Arsenal with a first start. Joshua Harrop - who scored a hat-trick on Monday against Tottenham's reserves - and Zach Dearnley are among those hoping to get a start in attack.

View photos Possible Man Utd XI for Palace More

Read More