Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle United

Old foes Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez come face to face once more on Saturday as Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford hoping to bounce back from a disappointing run.

The 20-time English champions have dropped eight points in their last four Premier League fixtures, with a 1-0 loss at Chelsea last time out sending them into the international break on a low.

It will now be up to Mourinho to coax a performance out of his side, with the eight-point gap between them and leaders Manchester City being a cause of real concern for United fans. Another failure to pick up the full three points against Newcastle would leave the Red Devils facing up to the very distinct possibility of another season on the outside looking in on the league title race.

MAN UTD INJURIES

There should finally be a deeper squad for Mourinho to choose from this weekend, with the two-week gap between games helping some of those players undergoing recovery to return to peak fitness.

Michael Carrick should be available having stepped up his training regime in recent weeks following a calf issue, while Marouane Fellaini is likely to be among those considered for a start having returned to the side as a substitute against Chelsea a fortnight ago after three weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

United had hoped that Paul Pogba might be back in contention for the visit of the Magpies following two months out with a hamstring pull, but a late decision is likely to be made regarding the Frenchman's fitness. Marcos Rojo returned to action for the first time in seven months after ACL damage for the Under-23s on Wednesday but will be asked to step up his recovery further before being exposed to first-team action, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is training again and at a push could be ready to come off the bench following a similar injury.