Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

Manchester United's convincing start to the season has caught the imagination of many onlookers, and Jose Mourinho's side will be hoping to make it to the first corner of the Premier League course with a decent lead by adding Leicester City to their list of scalps on Saturday.

With an early international break to come, United have two 4-0 victories under their belts as Craig Shakespeare brings the Foxes to Old Trafford. And while nobody will ever forget the feats of Leicester under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-16, Mourinho's men have to be clear favourites to add another win and head for the week off sat pretty in top spot.

It has been classed by many as a soft start for United with West Ham, Swansea and Leicester the teams thrown in front of them in the opening weeks, but the magnificent form of Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan et al suggests there is something more to their great early-season run than simply a kind fixture list.

MAN UTD INJURIES

Besides the two huge victories registered, there has been other good news for United on the treatment table since the season began.

Luke Shaw and Ashley Young made long-awaited comebacks from injury on Monday in the under-23 side's 1-1 draw with Swansea at Leigh Sports Village. Both played for 58 minutes and came through with flying colours, suggesting first-team returns could be close.

Shaw had been out since April with a foot ligament problem, while Young had been missing for a similar length of time due to a hamstring problem.

Marcos Rojo is due out until the end of the year with an ACL knee injury, although he is now back in light training alongside the first team so could step up his rehabilitation in the coming weeks.

MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS

While Phil Jones and Eric Bailly each have one more match to serve of their respective European suspensions, United will not have anyone suspended for this league encounter.

MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Jose Mourinho could quite easily send out an unchanged side for the third game running after the magnificent start to his side's Premier League season.

Anthony Martial's form off the bench is perhaps the biggest barrier to that taking place, although the manager insisted it is not difficult to continue leaving out the Frenchman given the way the rest of the squad is playing. "No, we are using him well and he is coming with the right attitude," said Mourinho after the win at Swansea. "We had a conversation about the future he has here and I think he has a good connection on the pitch with Paul and Romelu and he is coming in confident for period of 20 minutes and has scored two goals."

