Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

For the second week running, Manchester United are tasked with following up a 4-1 Wednesday cup win with a Saturday afternoon Premier League fixture. And Jose Mourinho's side will be hoping to head off into the international break with another league victory under their belts by seeing off struggling Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
United's straight-forward Champions League win over CSKA Moscow added to a fine start to the campaign which has seen them match Manchester City for the best record in the league and take a significant lead at the top of Group A in Europe. Roy Hodgson's Eagles could not have had a more polaric experience so far, with no points and no goals to their name.
Lukaku 5/1 to score three vs. Palace
With Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring form getting more phenomenal by the game, United are rightly expected to get the job done on Saturday. But the short turnaround after their trip to Russia and a mounting list of injury doubts will give Palace some reason to believe.
MAN UTD INJURIES
Paul Pogba will continue to be sidelined after picking up a hamstring problem in the Champions League encounter with Basel, and Marouane Fellaini is a major doubt due to the injury he suffered when clattered by Shane Long in the 1-0 win at Southampton last weekend.
Michael Carrick is also missing, and Mourinho admitted after the win over CSKA that Phil Jones is fighting to be fit for Saturday too: "Carrick has no chance, I think Jones I have many doubts and Fellaini I have a hope, just a hope."
Antonio Valencia sat out the trip to Moscow in order to look after a long-standing knee issue but could return against Palace, while Axel Tuanzebe returned to the matchday squad on Wednesday following a back injury. Man of the match Anthony Martial was forced to leave the game early with a slight muscle complaint so may well be rested.
Marcos Rojo is due out until the end of the year with an ACL knee injury, although he is now back in light training alongside the first team so could step up his rehabilitation in the coming weeks, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to rejoin the United squad as he makes his way back from similar ACL damage.
MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS
Neither side have any absentees due to suspension for Saturday's fixture, although Jason Puncheon will miss Palace's next match if he is booked for a fifth time this season at Old Trafford.
Timothy Fosu-Mensah will not be able to play for Palace since he is currently on loan from the Red Devils.
MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
Following the five changes Jose Mourinho made for the visit to CSKA in midweek more alterations will be made for their return to Premier League action.
The Portuguese is likely to switch back to the flat back four he has used in every domestic game to date, with Roy Hodgson having moved to a similar defensive line since succeeding Frank de Boer a fortnight ago. That means one of Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling missing out, while Matteo Darmian could be in contention for a start after Ashley Young made it into the starting XI for the fourth time in five games in midweek.
Ander Herrera is likely to continue in midfield alongside Nemanja Matic, while Juan Mata will return on the right side of attack.
Jesse Lingard could also be in contention, but Marcus Rashford is almost certain to be picked ahead of Anthony Martial on the left following the Frenchman's knock against CSKA.
CRYSTAL PALACE TEAM NEWS
Crystal Palace could not have had a worse start to the Premier League season. After reverses to Huddersfield Town (0-3), Liverpool (0-1), Swansea City (0-2) and Burnley (0-1), Frank de Boer was quickly relieved of his duties and the Eagles were back on the lookout for a new direction just 11 weeks on from the Dutchman's appointment.
In came Roy Hodgson, but since the former England manager's arrival Palace have lost a further two games to Southampton (0-1) and Manchester City (0-5) to set an unwanted Premier League record for games without a goal or point to start a campaign.
With Christian Benteke misfiring and receiving little support, their attack has been lifeless. Meanwhile, they have struggled at the back as first De Boer and now Hodgson looks for the right approach. They have made plenty of use of United loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah so far, but the Dutch youngster is unable to play at Old Trafford due to league rules over loan deals.
BEST OPTA MATCH FACTS
-
Manchester United have never lost a Premier League game against Crystal Palace in 16 previous meetings (W13 D3 L0). The only team they’ve faced as often without losing are Charlton Athletic (W14 D2 L0).
-
Crystal Palace’s last league victory over Manchester United came in May 1991 at Selhurst Park – Ian Wright scoring one and John Salako netting a brace in a 3-0 win.
-
Eight of Manchester United’s 17 Premier League goals so far this season have arrived in the final 10 minutes of matches (47.1%) – as it stands, this is the highest proportion by any team in any single Premier League season.
-
The Eagles are the only team in Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues yet to score a goal in league competition this season.
-
Only two teams in English football league history within the top four tiers have previously failed to score in their opening six league games of a season – Burnley in 1997-98 (third tier) and Halifax Town in 1990-91 (fourth tier). Halifax hold the all-time record, as they failed to score in their opening eight league games in 1990-91.
-
Romelu Lukaku has scored 19 goals in his last 21 Premier League appearances – in comparison, Crystal Palace have scored 18 goals in their last 21 Premier League matches.
-
Juan Mata’s next Premier League appearance will be his 200 th in the competition. Just six Spanish players have previously reached this landmark in the Premier League – David de Gea, David Silva, Cesc Fabregas, Pepe Reina, Mikel Arteta & Fernando Torres.
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
The match is not being televised live in the UK, with all 15:00 BST kick-offs protected as part of the Premier League blackout agreement.