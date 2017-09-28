Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

For the second week running, Manchester United are tasked with following up a 4-1 Wednesday cup win with a Saturday afternoon Premier League fixture. And Jose Mourinho's side will be hoping to head off into the international break with another league victory under their belts by seeing off struggling Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

United's straight-forward Champions League win over CSKA Moscow added to a fine start to the campaign which has seen them match Manchester City for the best record in the league and take a significant lead at the top of Group A in Europe. Roy Hodgson's Eagles could not have had a more polaric experience so far, with no points and no goals to their name.

With Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring form getting more phenomenal by the game, United are rightly expected to get the job done on Saturday. But the short turnaround after their trip to Russia and a mounting list of injury doubts will give Palace some reason to believe.

MAN UTD INJURIES

Paul Pogba will continue to be sidelined after picking up a hamstring problem in the Champions League encounter with Basel, and Marouane Fellaini is a major doubt due to the injury he suffered when clattered by Shane Long in the 1-0 win at Southampton last weekend.

Michael Carrick is also missing, and Mourinho admitted after the win over CSKA that Phil Jones is fighting to be fit for Saturday too: "Carrick has no chance, I think Jones I have many doubts and Fellaini I have a hope, just a hope."

Antonio Valencia sat out the trip to Moscow in order to look after a long-standing knee issue but could return against Palace, while Axel Tuanzebe returned to the matchday squad on Wednesday following a back injury. Man of the match Anthony Martial was forced to leave the game early with a slight muscle complaint so may well be rested.

Marcos Rojo is due out until the end of the year with an ACL knee injury, although he is now back in light training alongside the first team so could step up his rehabilitation in the coming weeks, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to rejoin the United squad as he makes his way back from similar ACL damage.

MAN UTD SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any absentees due to suspension for Saturday's fixture, although Jason Puncheon will miss Palace's next match if he is booked for a fifth time this season at Old Trafford.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah will not be able to play for Palace since he is currently on loan from the Red Devils.

MAN UTD POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Following the five changes Jose Mourinho made for the visit to CSKA in midweek more alterations will be made for their return to Premier League action.

The Portuguese is likely to switch back to the flat back four he has used in every domestic game to date, with Roy Hodgson having moved to a similar defensive line since succeeding Frank de Boer a fortnight ago. That means one of Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling missing out, while Matteo Darmian could be in contention for a start after Ashley Young made it into the starting XI for the fourth time in five games in midweek.

Ander Herrera is likely to continue in midfield alongside Nemanja Matic, while Juan Mata will return on the right side of attack.

Jesse Lingard could also be in contention, but Marcus Rashford is almost certain to be picked ahead of Anthony Martial on the left following the Frenchman's knock against CSKA.

