Man Utd team news: Lukaku & Rashford start as Mourinho names unchanged XI

After a terrific start to the campaign, the Old Trafford side have gone with the same players, while their opponents make two changes

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has named an unchanged XI as the Red Devils travel to Swansea City.

The Old Trafford side got their campaign off to an ideal start last weekend as they defeated West Ham 4-0 at home, and the former Chelsea boss has elected to keep faith with the team that looked so strong in their opening match of the campaign.

On that occasion, Romelu Lukaku scored either side of half-time and the Belgium international will lead the line once again, supported by Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

There is no place in the starting XI for Anthony Martial, who came off the bench to get United's third last weekend, but Paul Pogba will once again join Nemanja Matic in the heart of the midfield.

Swansea have made two changes that drew 0-0 with Southampton on the opening weekend of the season. Roque Mesa and Kyle Bartley come into the side, which is expected to be reshaped from a 4-2-3-1 into a 3-5-2.

Swansea XI: Fabianski; Fernandez, Bartley, Mawson; Naughton, Roque Mesa, Fer, Carroll, Olsson; Ayew; Abraham.

Substitutes: Van der Hoorn, Narsingh, Nordfeldt, Routledge, Rangel, Fulton, McBurnie

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.

Substitutes: Romero, Lindelof, Smalling, Martial, Lingard, Herrera, Fellaini