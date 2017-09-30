Man Utd team news: Martial benched and Mata starts against Crystal Palace

The Frenchman starred in midweek but will again have to come off the bench against struggling Palace

Anthony Martial has been dropped to the Manchester United bench for the Red Devils' Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

The Frechman starred in the 4-1 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, scoring a penalty and having a hand in the other three United goals.

However, he left the field in the 72nd minute after feeling a slight muscle problem. And while he is fit to make the matchday squad for the visit of Roy Hodgson's side, Martial is among the substitutes.

Marcus Rashford starts with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku in the United attack, with Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini in midfield.

At the back Phil Jones starts alongside Chris Smalling, with the latter taking Eric Bailly's place in the United starting XI.

Palace are missing Christian Benteke through injury, while United loanee Timo Fosu-Mensah is ineligible and Scott Dann also misses out. Joel Ward, Bakary Sako and Damien Delaney step in.

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Matic, Fellaini; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku. Subs: Bailly, Martial, Lingard, Blind, Romero, Herrera, Darmian.

Crystal Palace XI: Hennessey; Ward, Delaney, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic, Cabaye; Townsend, Puncheon, Schlupp; Sako. Subs: Speroni, Lee, McArthur, Ladapo, Mutch, Kelly, Riedewald.