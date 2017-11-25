Man Utd team news: Pogba starts again versus Brighton, as Mata comes back in

Paul Pogba has been included from the start once again as Manchester United return to Premier League action against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat to Basel in midweek Champions League competition, with a much-changed XI coming unstuck on Swiss soil.

Jose Mourinho has reverted to his tried and tested for a visit from the Seagulls to Old Trafford, with his side seeking to cut the gap to arch-rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford among those coming back into the United team. Mourinho makes a total of seven changes, going with the same starting XI as the one which beat Newcastle United 4-1 in their last league fixture.

