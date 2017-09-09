Man Utd team news: Rashford starts ahead of Martial

The 19-year-old has already bagged a goal and an assist in three Premier League matches this season, and will look to add to that total at Stoke.

Marcus Rashford was named ahead of Anthony Martial in Manchester United's starting XI against Stoke City on Saturday.

The England international is coming off his game-winning goal for the Three Lions against Slovakia on Monday, and is preferred to the France international.

Martial came off the bench to net late goals against West Ham and Swansea after replacing Rashford, with Martial starting and Rashford coming off the bench to score the winner as Leicester were seen off at Old Trafford last time out.

United will look to make it four wins from four Premier League games when they take on the Potters at the bet365 Stadium.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian, Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Mkitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku

Subs: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Carrick, Mata, Lingard, Martial

Stoke City XI: Butland; Cameron, Zouma, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Jese; Choupo-Moting

Subs: Grant; Berahino, Tymon, Martins Indi, Adam, Crouch, Ramadan.