Man Utd team news vs Tottenham: Rashford and Lukaku start as Mourinho opts for back three

Marcus Rashford retains his place and Romelu Lukaku returns up front for Manchester United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, while Jose Mourinho has kept the three-man defensive system he used in the midweek Carabaro Cup win over Swansea City.

Rashford teed up the first of Jesse Lingard's two goals in South Wales and keeps his place with Anthony Martial dropping to the bench. At the back there are recalls for Eric Bailly and Phil Jones after injury as United go with a back three.

However, Mauricio Pochettino has sprung a surprise by reverting from his own back three. While Harry Kane misses out as expected due to a hamstring injury, Davinson Sanchez also sits out as Spurs switch to a back four with Eric Dier and Harry Winks set to start ahead of the defence in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Man Utd: De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Jones; Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young; Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku. Subs: Mata, Martial, Lingard, Blind, Romero, Darmian, McTominay.

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Winks; Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen; Son. Subs: Trippier, Rose, Sanchez, Vorm, Nkoudou, Llorente, Dembele.