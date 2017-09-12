Man Utd team news: Young, Lindelof & Martial all start against Basel

Jose Mourinho has named a much-changed side from the XI which drew 2-2 at Stoke on Saturday in the Premier League

Jose Mourinho has named Ashley Young and Anthony Martial in the Manchester United starting XI ahead of their Champions League meeting with Basel, while Romelu Lukaku makes his group stage debut in the competition.

Paul Pogba captains the Red Devils alongside Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park, with Victor Lindelof handed an opportunity in the centre of defence next to Chris Smalling.

Mourinho sets his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Marcus Rashford dropping out of the team for Martial despite scoring against Stoke in the Premier League at the weekend.

Daley Blind comes in at left-back in place of Matteo Darmian, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan will step back into the number 10 role having played on the right on Saturday, with Juan Mata taking his place on the flank.

For Basel, former Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel leads the line, with Renato Steffen and Mohamed Elyounoussi either side of him.

Man Utd starting XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku

Man Utd bench: Romero, Darmian, Valencia, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Rashford

Basel starting XI: Vaclik; Akanji, Suchy (c), Balanta; Lang, Xhaka, Zuffi, Riveros; Steffen, Van Wolfswinkel, Elyounoussi

Basel bench: Salvi, Gaber, Fransson, Oberlin, Schmid, Bua, Callà