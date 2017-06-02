Man Utd told Arsenal ace Alexis is 'exactly the type' they need by club legend Robson

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez boasts all of the qualities that Manchester United are looking for in a summer signing, says Bryan Robson.

The Chile international is yet to sign a contract extension with the Gunners, as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal.

Failure to tie the 28-year-old to fresh terms has sparked transfer speculation throughout the 2016-17 campaign, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester CIty keen on his signature.

United legend Robson believes Jose Mourinho should be among those looking to do a deal if a scramble is sparked, with Sanchez “guaranteed” to be a success at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo misses Man Utd

He said in the Daily Mirror: “His character is right, he is a tough player, really skilful, he works really hard and works hard. He can score goals and create goals.

“When you put all that package into one, he’s exactly the type that we would like here.

“Remember he has played at a club like Arsenal, where you’ve got to be able to handle pressure.

“I think he’s 100 per cent guaranteed.”

Bryan Robson Alexis Sanchez Arsenal Manchester United More

Robson is, however, aware that United, and all of the leading Premier League clubs, will face fierce competition for top talent this summer.

City have looked to move early in their pursuit of fresh faces, but the cream of the crop – such as Alexis - will not be easy to acquire if they become available.

“All of the top six teams have the same problem to a degree," Robson added.

Football fans want Mourinho to be PM

“You only have so many top-class players who are available and will move on.

“Even then you have to compete with the likes of Real Madrid , Barcelona and Bayern Munich.”

United are expected to be busy over the coming weeks as despite tasting Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League success in 2016-17, they finished well off the pace in the Premier League title race.