Man Utd transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Old Trafford

MARQUINHOS SET FOR OLD TRAFFORD
Paris Saint-Germain will accept Manchester United's €70 million (£60.5m) offer to sign Marquinhos this summer, according to Sport.
Barcelona pursued the Brazilian last year only to find PSG determined not to sell, but United have a better relationship with the French club and are willing to pay more than the €50m the Catalans put on the table.
HARROP TO SIGN NEW DEAL
Manchester United youngster Josh Harrop is set to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The 21-year-old had agreed fresh terms before being selected to play for the first team against Crystal Palace and has been given renewed hope of breaking into Jose Mourinho's plans after scoring on his debut.
MAN UTD & LIVERPOOL EYE BAKAYOKO
Manchester United and Liverpool have made enquiries for Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the Daily Mail.
The newspaper reports that the clubs are set to rival Chelsea for the services of the 22-year-old, who impressed in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.
MOU WANTS MATIC
Manchester United are working on a deal to reunite Jose Mourinho with Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The Portuguese's search for a defensive midfielder has led him to the Blues star, with whom he worked during his time at Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham's Eric Dier may well be another option, though Matic is considered to be a more attainable target for the Red Devils this summer.
MAN UTD MAKE FIRST SIGNING
Manchester United have secured their first signing of the summer by agreeing a deal for Espanyol midfielder Arnau Puigmal, according to Sport.
The 16-year-old, fancied as one of Spain's most promising players, will link up with his new Old Trafford team-mates once the window officially opens.
Espanyol had hoped Puigmal would remain at the club and were willing to hand him a spot in their first team, but a switch to the Premier League with United's reserves has now reportedly been completed.
OBLAK WANTED BY MOURINHO
Manchester United are ready to enter the battle to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak if David de Gea leaves the club, reports the Daily Mirror.
Goal revealed on Thursday that Real Madrid are also considering raiding their local rivals in their search to find a reliable shot-stopper.
MAN UTD EYE REUS
Jose Mourinho wants to bring Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus to Manchester United, according to Don Balon.
The United boss wants the Germany international to replace Wayne Rooney, who is set to leave Old Trafford for China this summer.
The Red Devils are likely to face competition for Reus from Atletico Madrid, with Diego Simeone unhappy with the performances of Yannick Carrasco this season.
MOURINHO WANTS AGUERO
Jose Mourinho has turned his attention to Manchester City's Sergio Aguero as he looks to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the head of Man Utd's attack, the Sunday Times reports.
The report claims Mourinho does not expect City to let the deal happen but that the Red Devils are willing to better the Argentine's current wage packed at the Etihad.
MAN UTD IN FOR MORATA & LUKAKU
Manchester United will rival Chelsea for Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to the Evening Standard.
The young duo are the Blues' top two targets to replace Diego Costa but Jose Mourinho is considering making a move to bring at least one of them to Old Trafford as he looks to fill the hole left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
INTER READY LINDELOF BID
Inter are willing to pay the €60m release clause in Victor Lindelof’s contract over a five-year span but Benfica are demanding they pay it in three, according to reports in Italy.
Manchester United have also been heavily linked with Lindelof, but are so far unwilling to go above €45m.