Man Utd transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Old Trafford

MARQUINHOS SET FOR OLD TRAFFORD

View photos Memphis Depay Marquinhos PSG Lyon Ligue 1 19032017 More

Paris Saint-Germain will accept Manchester United's €70 million (£60.5m) offer to sign Marquinhos this summer, according to Sport.

Barcelona pursued the Brazilian last year only to find PSG determined not to sell, but United have a better relationship with the French club and are willing to pay more than the €50m the Catalans put on the table.

HARROP TO SIGN NEW DEAL

View photos HD Josh Harrop Manchester United More

Manchester United youngster Josh Harrop is set to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 21-year-old had agreed fresh terms before being selected to play for the first team against Crystal Palace and has been given renewed hope of breaking into Jose Mourinho's plans after scoring on his debut.

MAN UTD & LIVERPOOL EYE BAKAYOKO

View photos Tiemoué Bakayoko More

Manchester United and Liverpool have made enquiries for Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper reports that the clubs are set to rival Chelsea for the services of the 22-year-old, who impressed in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.

MOU WANTS MATIC

View photos Nemanja Matic Chelsea More

Read More