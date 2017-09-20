Man Utd vow to take action amid Lukaku chant row

The Red Devils warned supporters ahead of their clash against Burton Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday

Manchester United have vowed to take action against “offensive behaviour” in the wake of a new chant being sung about Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been contacted by anti-racism organisation Kick It Out regarding the song, which references the size of the Belgian striker's manhood.

United have assured that they are looking into the matter and have already reached out to Kick It Out.

And the club warned supporters over the issue ahead of their third-round home clash against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

We remind fans of our commitment to ensuring Old Trafford remains inclusive for all. Action will be taken against any offensive behaviour. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2017

Lukaku has made a strong start to life at United following his summer move from Everton, scoring five goals in as many Premier League games so far this season.

The 24-year-old could feature as Jose Mourinho's side kick-start the defence of their League Cup crown against Championship outfit Burton at the Theatre of Dreams.