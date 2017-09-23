Man Utd wonderkid Angel Gomes: Why do I look like Wilfried Bony on FIFA 18?

The Red Devils starlet has been left less than impressed by his likeness on the latest release from EA Sports

Angel Gomes is being tipped to become a household name at Manchester United, but for now he feels FIFA 18 have mocked him up as Wilfried Bony.

With EA Sports preparing to release the latest version of their popular game, players around the world are keeping a close eye on their representation.

The likes of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy and Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi have questioned their ratings, but Gomes is more concerned with his likeness.

The 17-year-old, who made his senior bow for United on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign, is forging quite the reputation at Old Trafford, but he fears FIFA have confused him with a Swansea forward.

Gomes is considered to be one of the most exciting talents to have come through the Old Trafford academy system in recent times.

His exploits within the youth ranks last season earned him first-team recognition, as Jose Mourinho threw him into the Premier League fold against Crystal Palace.

The youngster has continued to make positive progress in 2017-18, with one recent outing seeing him net two late penalties to seal a remarkable 4-3 victory for United’s U18 side over Arsenal.

If he is able to remain on his current upward curve, then maybe he will get greater recognition from gaming companies in the future and have no need to call out those in charge of player construction.