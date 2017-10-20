Man Utd youngster McTominay signs new contract until 2021

Now 20, the Lancaster-born academy graduate is now in the position to push for regular first-team football at Old Trafford

Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay has been rewarded with a new contract until 2021, with the option of a further year.

The midfielder made his first-team debut under Jose Mourinho at the end of the 2016-17 season against Arsenal.

He also made his first Champions League appearance in United's 1-0 win over Benfica on Wednesday night.

Discussing the new contract, McTominay told the club's official website: "I have grown up at this great club and it has always been a big part of my life. I attended the club’s development centre in Preston from the age of five and have gone on to progress from there.

"To make my debut at the end of last season was a dream come true, and I would like to thank the manager for the faith that he has shown in me. I was absolutely delighted when the manager promoted me to the first-team squad and I am looking forward to continuing my journey with this fantastic team."

Mourinho added: "I am delighted Scott has signed a new contract, he is one of our young players that has gone from strength to strength.

"He made his Premier League debut at the end of last season and made his Champions League debut this season. I had no hesitation in promoting Scott to the first-team squad last month as we have total belief in him."

With Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini all still injured, McTominay could well be in for another appearance on Saturday as Man Utd travel to face Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.