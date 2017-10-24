Bravo heroics hand Manchester City tight victory over Championship leaders Wolves

After a dramatic penalty shoot-out at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City won a tense EFL Cup tie to move into the last eight.

Claudio Bravo was Manchester City's hero, saving two spot-kicks as his side beat a brave Wolves team 4-1 on penalties to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Alfred N'Diaye and Conor Coady were denied by the Chile goalkeeper, while the hosts scored all four of their attempts in the shoot-out.

Sergio Aguero was chasing City's goalscoring record, having equalled it against Burnley on Saturday by moving on to 177 goals, but endured a frustrating evening until scoring the winning penalty.

The drama came after neither team could find a breakthrough as a tense, end-to-end battle over 120 minutes ended 0-0.

The Championship leaders made nine changes to their team but still produced an impressive defensive display and created three brilliant chances themselves, with Bravo, who was standing in for Ederson, the home hero on each occasion, before starring further on penalties.

Free-scoring City had scored 59 goals in 18 games since the last time they failed to score in a 0-0 draw with Manchester United in April, but were taken to the limit by Wolves.

The nervous victory means Pep Guardiola still has all four potential avenues for silverware available as City look to make up for his trophyless debut campaign in England.