Sterling strikes late as Manchester City secure top spot

A draw against Feyenoord would have been enough for Manchester City to clinch top spot, but Raheem Sterling earned a late win.

Raheem Sterling struck a late winner as Manchester City clinched top spot in Champions League Group F after a 1-0 victory over Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium.

England international Sterling finished expertly in the 88th minute as City retained their 100 per cent record in the competition, though just a draw would have been enough to guarantee first place in their section, with Shakhtar Donetsk going down 3-0 to Napoli.

Pep Guardiola made seven alterations from the side that defeated Leicester City 2-0 at the weekend, but a front three formed of Bernardo Silva, Sterling and Sergio Aguero, back in the line-up and wearing the captain's armband after being taken to hospital having felt faint at half-time in Argentina's defeat to Nigeria last week, struggled in front of goal for much of the match.

Aguero and Silva failed to convert excellent first-half chances, while some nervy moments involving centre-backs Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala could provide the manager with cause for concern.

City upped their efforts in the second period and sent on Gabriel Jesus for Kevin De Bruyne, who picked up a booking that rules him out of their next match against Shakhtar, as well as handing senior debuts to 17-year-old Phil Foden and his fellow teenager Brahim Diaz.

They finally got their reward when Sterling, who now has four goals in four Champions League starts this term, finished a give-and-go with Ilkay Gundogan by clipping over the onrushing Brad Jones, as City extended a club record streak to 25 unbeaten matches in succession, while lowly Feynoord were consigned to finishing bottom in the group.

After a tepid opening 20 minutes referee Ivan Kruzliak turned down a weak penalty claim from Aguero, before a well-executed sliding tackle on Jean-Paul Boetius saw Ederson escape from a heavy first touch outside his box unscathed.