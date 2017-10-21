Aguero levels record as Guardiola's men stretch lead

Manchester City are five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane sunk Burnley.

Sergio Aguero became the joint-highest scorer in Manchester City history as Pep Guardiola's side stretched their advantage at the top of the Premier League to five points with a 3-0 win over Burnley.

Guardiola's men failed to scale the dazzling heights of recent performances, with a tenacious and disciplined Burnley display causing them moments of discomfort before quickfire goals from Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane made victory safe inside the final 20 minutes.

The undefeated league leaders move on to eight wins from nine and Manchester United's surprise 2-1 reverse at Huddersfield Town means an increase in their early control of the title race.

Aguero opened the scoring with a 30th-minute penalty after Bernardo Silva went down under a challenge from Nick Pope, the Burnley goalkeeper who then produced a pair of brilliant saves to prevent the Argentina striker from surpassing Eric Brook's all-time City record of 177 goals.

Guardiola's free-scoring side struggled for clear openings early on and might have gone behind in the 15th minute when Chris Wood capitalised on slack defending by Kyle Walker, but City goalkeeper Ederson was alert to the danger.

Wood's impressive start to the game was cut short by an injury sustained in that challenge and Ashley Barnes replaced the New Zealand international.

David Silva finally got City round the back of their opponents in the 23rd minute but Bernardo Silva shot too close to Pope from Sane's cutback.

An even more impressive David Silva pass put Kevin De Bruyne one-on-one with Pope five minutes later and the goalkeeper saved before making an ill-judged dart from his line to deny Bernardo Silva on the rebound.