Manchester City are the 'best team in Europe', says Napoli coach ahead of clash

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri warns that Manchester City have the potential to be just as devastating in the Champions League as they are in the Premiership.

Sarri sees no reason that the in-form team will struggle in Europe to recreate their sparkling Premier League form where they thrash teams week after week.

After Sarri's own side conceded twice in the opening fifteen minutes against City two weeks ago, he jokingly requested that Wednesday's Group C match start in the 21st minute.

Gabriel Jesus scored City's second goal after just 13 minutes against Napoli earlier this month.

"We have to try to push them out into deep water, otherwise they are likely to be one or two goals ahead after 30 minutes," he said on Tuesday.

"They have a devastating force of impact on matches and they have scored so many of their goals in the first 20 minutes. Their matches which I have seen have all been over by the 70th minute."