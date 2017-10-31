Manchester City are the 'best team in Europe', says Napoli coach ahead of clash
Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri warns that Manchester City have the potential to be just as devastating in the Champions League as they are in the Premiership.
Sarri sees no reason that the in-form team will struggle in Europe to recreate their sparkling Premier League form where they thrash teams week after week.
After Sarri's own side conceded twice in the opening fifteen minutes against City two weeks ago, he jokingly requested that Wednesday's Group C match start in the 21st minute.
"We have to try to push them out into deep water, otherwise they are likely to be one or two goals ahead after 30 minutes," he said on Tuesday.
"They have a devastating force of impact on matches and they have scored so many of their goals in the first 20 minutes. Their matches which I have seen have all been over by the 70th minute."
Free-firing City have had an almost-perfect start to the season, winning nine out of ten games and scoring 35 goals in the Premier League, and bagging eight goals and three wins from three in the Champions League.
Yet when asked who he thinks is the Sky Blues' most dangerous player, Sarri overlooked flashy attacking options to single out goalkeeper Ederson whose pinpoint passing he says can set up goals.
"I'm being serious, because he didn't miss a single ball he played out from the back in the first match," he said. "He made 50 passes to his team mates, got them all right and by-passed our pressing.
"They deserve great credit for what they did in the first match, no-one has escaped our pressing like that."
He added: "Nobody is unbeatable. But theyâ're the best team in Europe, led by the best coach in Europe."
The two sides are set to meet again tomorrow evening at Stadio San Paolo.